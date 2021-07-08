Sena Launches Budget-Friendly Mesh-Only Intercom System

With the advancement of motorcycle-related technology moving as fast as the bikes themselves, it’s hard to imagine that something that didn’t exist a couple of decades ago would be something so ubiquitous today. One such technology is seamless intercom systems which keep you connected to your riding buddies at all times. Even comms have come a long way, especially given the development of robust mesh communication systems.

Sena, one of the pioneers in the motorcycle intercom segment, has launched a new mesh-only intercom system which is sure to be a budget-friendly option for those looking to invest in a reliable and reputable comms system, but have been hesitant to fork out the cash for a high-end setup. Dubbed the Spider, the new intercom system is available in two options, the Spider ST1 and RT1. The Spider line of comms systems does away with Bluetooth pairing, and instead operates solely on Sena’s proprietary Mesh 2.0 platform.

The differentiating factors between the Spider ST1 and RT1 mainly lie in their design. While both products offer the same functionality, the ST1 provides the user with easier adjustability thanks to its jog-dial control. Meanwhile, the RT1 has a simpler, more streamlined design, and operates via a simple three-button controller. Both the Spider ST1 and RT1 come with an extensive list of features including One-Click-to-Connect Mesh Intercom, premium high definition speakers and microphone, advanced noise control, as well as a built-in FM radio.

While the new Spider ST1 and RT1 communicators ditch Bluetooth intercom, they retain the ability to connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth in order to stream music, GPS navigation, as well as receive phone calls on-the-fly. Sena’s Mesh 2.0 platform offers some very clear-cut benefits versus a standard Bluetooth intercom setup. For instance, Mesh 2.0 enables you to connect to your entire group, and allows you to move freely within your group without disrupting the connection. Additionally, Mesh 2.0 allows you to connect to up to 24 riders in a group, and offers a wide five-mile connectivity range.

As far as pricing and availability is concerned, the Sena Spider ST1 and RT1 are priced at $199 USD each, and are available online and in-store via all authorized Sena distributors.