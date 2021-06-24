Dale’s Wheels Through Time Museum is once again hosting its annual raffle—but with a twist for the month of June. Every year, the Museum raffles off a different beautifully restored piece of American motorcycling history. For 2021, it’s a 1948 Harley-Davidson Panhead finished in brilliant black and chrome. However, some raffle entries during the month of June, 2021, will also get entered to win a most-expenses-paid trip to visit the Wheels Through Time Museum in person for the raffle drawing.

Raffle tickets can be purchased in various packages via the Museum’s website. One ticket is $10, but as you go up in number, the cost per ticket goes down if you purchase bigger packages. Lots of raffles work this way, so you’re probably familiar with this idea. During June, 2021, if you purchase the Greater Deal package for $100, or any package with a greater value than that, you’ll also be entered to win that trip to the Museum in November, 2021 to witness the raffle drawing in person. Different raffle ticket packages also come with additional perks, including ‘48 Panhead prints, T-shirts, and DVDs.

The lucky winner of the Wheels Through Time Museum trip in November will receive three days of free admission to the Wheels Through Time Museum, a three-day, two-night hotel stay, a VIP pass to Raffle Day with lunch included, and travel expenses up to $300. If you were thinking of entering this raffle to begin with, it sounds like a pretty sweet possible bonus for entering before the end of June!

For those unfamiliar with the Wheels Through Time Museum, it’s been located in Maggie Valley, North Carolina since 2002. It describes itself as featuring “one of the world’s premier collections of Vintage American Transportation,” and by all accounts, it seems to live up to that billing pretty well. We’ve talked about some of the amazing bikes in its collection, but there’s also an impressive vintage American automobile collection housed at this museum, as well. Every year, the Museum supports itself by hosting a raffle all year long for one beautifully restored vintage American motorcycle, for which it holds the prize drawing in November.

If you’re interested in entering the bike raffle, but are concerned that you may not be able to attend the raffle drawing in person in November, don’t worry. According to WTT’s official raffle rules, the winner does not need to be present in order to win the bike. Should you win in this circumstance, the Museum will contact you after the drawing to make arrangements to receive your beautiful vintage Harley.