The Ducati Pro-I Evo e-scooter is here, folks! If you’ve thought about getting yourself an e-scooter, but wanted to wait for the Ducati take on the rapidly expanding genre, your wait is officially over. It’s an integral part of the Ducati Urban e-Mobility line, and offers pretty much the exact type of styling and you’d expect when considering what a Ducati e-scooter might look like.

Manufactured under license by MT Distribution—which is also hard at work on the Aprilia eSR1—this e-scoot can, quite naturally, connect to your smartphone via an app. The app was designed by Italdesign, and is available in both the Google Play and Apple App Stores. By using it, you’ll be able to monitor your Pro-I Evo’s performance (including battery health) in real time, as well as its location. You’ll also be able to get instant chat support, should you run into difficulties with your newest Ducati.

The Pro-I Evo e-scooter is powered by a 350W electric motor located in the front wheel. The battery is a 36V 7.8Ah 280Wh unit, which Ducati says can charge in about 3/5 of an hour, or just a bit over half an hour. Range is estimated at 25 to 30 kilometers on a single charge, which is about 15 to 18.6 miles.

Gallery: Ducati Pro-I Evo E-Scooter

6 Photos

It features three ride modes: Eco, D, and S, which offer different max speed limitations. Eco will let you travel up to 6 kilometers per hour, or about 3.7 mph. D ups the limit slightly, to 20 kph or less (or 12.4 mph or less), and S jacks up your possible top speed to a blistering 25 kph (or 15.5 mph) on the diminutive e-scoot. Riding along on 8.5-inch wheels (with inflatable tires to cushion, but still) at that speed probably feels like you’re flying.

Of course, if you’re going that fast, you’ll want to stop at some point. A front e-brake and a rear disc brake will help you. The display up on the handlebars is a color LED unit for clear visibility while you’re rocketing past all those people out walking instead. Total weight of the Pro-I Evo e-scooter is 12 kg, or about 26.4 pounds, and it can support a weight up to 100 kg, or just over 220 pounds.

In other words, you could theoretically pack up your Ducati laptop and your Pro-I Evo e-scooter for a weekend away in a remote town on your Multistrada, if you really wanted to do so. There’s a Ducati for every journey, long or short. MSRP is 399 Euros, or about $477, which makes this the least expensive Ducati two-wheeler by a country kilometer.