These days, motorcycle manufactures have been working hard to offer premium, high quality features on their entry-level motorcycles. Back then, features like fully digital instrument panels, electronic assists, and even LED lights were stuff you’d only find on top-shelf machines.

This is particularly evident in countries where in small displacement motorcycles are the king of the road. India, in particular, is one such country. With its congested urban streets and tight roads, bikes with displacements of 300cc and up are already considered big bikes. That said, a large chunk of the motorcycles you’d find in India are 200cc and smaller. As such it only makes sense that smaller and more affordable motorcycles are the more popular option in India.

Hero MotoCorp, one of the country’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturers, is expected to launch a new motorcycle catering to the entry level market. Leaked in an online presentation, the Hero Glamour XTec, based on the standard Glamour, is expected to boast some upmarket features which will elevate the riding experience of folks looking to buy a new bike in the entry-level space. On top of this, the new Glamour XTec could be Hero MotorCorp’s rival to the highly successful Honda SP 125.

For starters, we can expect the new Glamour XTec to boast a fully digital instrument panel—a welcome update from the base model’s analogue-digital setup. This would subsequently unlock features not found in this segment such as a digital tachometer, and even a gear position indicator. Additionally, we can expect the bike to come with a real-time fuel gauge, as opposed to the base model’s rudimentary low-fuel light. Lastly, Hero is expected to launch the Glamour XTec with a full-LED headlight, just like that of its competitor, the Honda SP 125.

Would-be buyers of this new and improved commuter will have the option of choosing from three colorways—Techno Black, Grey Blue, and Grey Red. While Hero MotoCorp has yet to officially unveil the bike, we can expect the new Glamour XTec to retail for a little less than the Rs 80,000 mark, or around $1,080 USD.