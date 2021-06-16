Open-source concept invites tinkerers to study, tweak design.

Motorcycle riders that practice the Sikh religion have long opposed mandatory helmet laws because they interfere with wearing a turban, the religious head dressing that many devout followers consider essential. With the introduction of the Tough Turban prototype, Sikhs in areas with a helmet law exemption may soon have a safe alternative. 

ON HELMET EXEMPTIONS:

german federal court sikh helmets German Court Says Sikhs Must Wear Helmets, No Exceptions
will albertas helmet exemption for sikhs raise insurance premiums Will Alberta’s Helmet Exemption for Sikhs Raise Insurance Premiums?

Conceived and designed by Toronto creative agency Zulu Alpha Kilo, the Tough Turban resembles a normal cloth turban, but incorporates impact-resistant materials to protect the rider’s head. The project is a partnership between Zulu Alpha Kilo, Toronto dealership Pfaff Harley-Davidson, and the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Ontario. 

The Tough Turban has some pretty unique protective features you don’t see in typical helmets. The most interesting is the use of non-Newtonian foam, which hardens on impact and disperses energy outward from the impact zone to protect the rider’s head. The design also features a chainmail-like matrix (yes, like the medieval armor) made of 3D-printed plastic, which pays quiet homage to Sikh warrior culture. Dyneema, a lightweight, composite fabric used in bulletproof clothing and motorcycle gear, is also incorporated. The ultimate goal is not to create a turban that qualifies as a helmet, but to offer legitimate protection in a turban that feels like the normal cloth variety. 

What’s really neat, though, is that the design blueprints are open-source and available online. This enables curious, independent innovators and major manufacturers alike to develop their own version of a protective turban. 

turban02

Ontario passed a law in 2018 exempting Sikh riders from wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle. The same exemption applies in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba, as well as the UK, where an exemption has been in place since 1976 without a reported incident. 

“The Tough Turban further empowers Sikh riders to protect who they are,” says Zak Mroueh, founder and chief creative officer of Zulu. “This initiative combines a lot of things we’re glad to focus on at Zulu Alpha Kilo—inclusion, innovation and our core principle that the world needs more creativity.” 

For now, the Tough Turban is only a concept; further development is planned before the product can be considered appropriate for real-world use. If you’re keen to dig into the blueprints, you can download them here.

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@rideapart.com