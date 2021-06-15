Few motorcycles of the modern era are as revered as the Honda Gold Wing. Considered by some as a land yacht, this high-capacity tourer sits virtually unchallenged on the throne of long-distance tourers. Chock-full of features and creature comforts that would put many cars to shame, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has dropped a teaser indicating the imminent launch of this machine in the local market.

The 2021 Honda Gold Wing has already been on sale in multiple international markets. For the 2021 model year, Honda was somehow able to make this bike even better—more luxurious, comfortable, and capable, thanks to a slew of updates and upgrades. Teased in a post on its official social media platform, the Gold Wing is sure to be a main attraction in HMSI’s BigWing dealerships across India. Let’s take a closer look at this gargantuan tourer, shall we?

For starters, let’s take a look at the Gold Wing’s engine. It gets a gigantic 1,833cc, liquid-cooled, inline-six cylinder engine. Its power output is rated at a fairly docile 126 horsepower, and customers will have the option of choosing between two transmission options—a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT. To make life more comfortable for those who opt for the manual gearbox, Honda has at least included a slipper assist clutch as standard.

Swing a leg over the Honda Gold Wing, and you’re in for a visual treat thanks to the myriad of switches and clusters neatly arranged, all of which waiting for you to toggle settings with. The bike features a premium seven-inch full-color TFT display filled to the brim with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and gyrocompass navigation. The Gold Wing brings all sorts of fancy electronics to the table, too, with hill-start assist, idle start/stop, and four riding modes consisting of Tour, Sport, Rain, and Eco.

All this kit and tech will undoubtedly fetch quite a premium. In fact, it’s speculated that the 2021 Gold Wing will command upwards of Rs 29 lakh, or the sum of $40,000 USD once officially launched in the Indian market.