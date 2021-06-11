The 2021 riding season is in full swing. Street bikes are taking to the tarmac, dirt bikes are getting back to the trails, and ADVs are conquering both. Now, RevZilla wants to celebrate those intrepid adventurers with the Get On! ADV Fest in South Dakota’s Black Hills from July 15-18, 2021.

Based at the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip campground, the four-day event is just a skip away from world-class off-road riding. Attendees can explore nearby trail systems and diverse terrain with the assistance of the REVER ride app. The curated routes will suit various skill levels and users have the opportunity to win prizes when they track their journey with the REVER app.

Once riders are done roaming the Black Hills aboard their personal bikes, they can throw a leg over the latest adventure models from Harley-Davidson and BMW. Ever since the Motor Company released the new Pan America in April, 2021, the ADV world has debated if the North American adventure bike can stand up to BMW’s R 1250 GS. For those tired of comparing spec sheets, the Get On! ADV Fest is the perfect chance to try both models back-to-back.

After putting the Pan Am and 1250 GS through their paces, participants can further hone their off-road skills with on-site training from RawHyde Adventures and ADVWoman. All that dirt riding can put any motorcycle to the test, and Fozzy’s Cycle Shop will provide upgrade and repair services at the basecamp garage. Premium brands such as Alpinestars, Dainese, Shoei, Continental, and Klim will also be on the premises with vendor booths for parts, accessories, and gear.

Those interested in adventuring out to the Black Hills in mid-July, tickets are available for $260 at RevZilla’s website. In addition to the campground admission, attendees can also purchase cabins, suites, or RV sites for the weekend. We’re happy to report that a portion of the ticket sales will go to the South Dakota Trails Development Corp. The non-profit organization works to preserve and expand local single-track trails, which should encourage even more off-road adventuring during future riding seasons.