In June, 2021, Suzuki announced several returning motorcycle and scooter models for 2022. The announcement includes most of the good old Suzuki stand-byes like the Burgman 200 and the RM-Z motocross bikes.

While Suzuki released an updated version of the Burgman 400 earlier this year for the Euro market, with new engine and updated electronics to meet Euro5 regulations, it’s unclear (and unlikely) this model will come to North America. It appears as though Suzuki’s looking to liquidate older models before deciding whether there’s an appetite for the 400 here.

Instead, the North American market will get the 2022 Burgman 200. Wrapped in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue bodywork, this Burgman features a 200cc four-stroke single, an aerodynamic windscreen, and a storage compartment big enough for two helmets.

The RM-Z450, RM-Z250 and RM85 MX competition models are also returning as-is for 2022, with aesthetic changes only. Suzuki has been criticized for its lack of upgrades on its MX bikes in recent years, leaving them out of the battle for class supremacy. The Japanese maker seems quite satisfied with the carryover routine, with the only major updates to the RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 in recent years being the addition of Suzuki’s app-based tuning device, the MX-Tuner 2.0.

That being said, one benefit to keeping things status-quo is the price. The RM-Z450’s MSRP, for example, remains unchanged in 2022 at $8,999 USD, making it the best-priced 450 you can buy from a major manufacturer. Plus, with COVID-19 restrictions causing a boon in dirt bike sales, we’re sure Suzuki has managed to sell plenty of inventory and kept sales numbers in the black.

Rounding out the 2022 offerings is the DR-Z400SM supermoto. Based on the dual-purpose DR-Z400S platform, the SM model uses the same 398cc, liquid-cooled four-stroke but swaps in an upside-down fork, wider wheels, and a larger 300mm front brake disc.



Keep your eyes peeled for more releases from Suzuki as the year goes on.