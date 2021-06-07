BMW has never been one to sit in the sidelines, especially when it comes to the game of performance. In India, several top-shelf, liter-class super nakeds have made their way into the local market last year and early this year. Machines like the Ducati Streetfigther V4 S, Kawasaki Z H2, and Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 have set the bar extremely high in terms of outright performance.

In order to keep up with this trend and to continue exerting market dominance in India, BMW Motorrad will be launching the new and improved S 1000 R in the local market very soon. Already available in the international market, the new S 1000 R showcases the latest and greatest street-ready tech from the Bavarian automaker. Derived from the cutting edge BMW S 1000 RR superbike, the S 1000 R takes supersport performance and repackages it into a road-oriented machine.

For starters, BMW has given the S 1000 R a major aesthetic overhaul. Gone are the twin LED headlights, in favor of a single, more angular design akin to that of the F 900 R. Other aesthetic tweaks include a redesigned fuel tank, belly pan, and more aggressive radiator shrouds. While still unmistakably a BMW S 1000 R in terms of styling, the refreshed look departs from the iconic styling for which this super naked has become loved all across the world. Beneath its skin, it's clear to see that BMW has used some parts from the S 1000 RR parts bin. Namely, the frame and swing arm are clearly sourced from the class-leading superbike.

In the power department, the 999cc inline four-cylinder engine now boasts Euro 5/ BS6 compliance, and still delivers a punchy 165 horsepower. Paired to a six-speed manual transmission, a bidirectional quickshifter can be purchased as an optional extra to make this sporty naked bike even sharper. Keeping all the ponies at bay is an IMU-powered suite of rider aids consisting of three riding modes—Rain, Road, and Dynamic, cornering ABS, traction control, and Hill Start Control. Optional add-ons can be unlocked for a premium, as well. These consist of an additional Pro riding mode, engine brake control, wheelie control, and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC).

It's clear to see that the BMW S 1000 R is quite possibly one of the most tech-laden street oriented motorcycles currently available in the market. With that, it's no surprise that this bike is expected to fetch quite an astronomical price tag. Expected to retail in the ballpark of Rs 17.50 lakh, or the equivalent of $24,000 USD, the bike definitely commands quite the heavy investment. Expect this price to go even higher once all optional accessories and performance packs are unlocked, so we could see this bike selling for more than Rs 20 lakh, or $27,500 USD, in full trim.