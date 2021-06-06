This "Lil" scooter isn't just another little scoot. It's an Indian Model 450, a mini bike that's available on Bring a Trailer for the low-low starting bid of just $900 USD.

The "Lil" Indian brand was started by the Michrina brothers in 1959. After its over 40 years of existence, the company managed to produce tens of thousands of mini bikes.

It's a pretty clean example of the old "Lil" Indian. A 1969 model, the small scoot gets a 3.5 horsepower Tecumseh four-stroke single-cylinder engine that is mated to a centrifugal clutch. The bike has a questionable lack of power in contrast to modern machines, but it will definitely make for a very novel experience to ride. Even starting it is very atypical, as it comes with a pull-starter similar to a lawnmower.

Its chassis is finished in a white powder coat, and it has a black solo seat with some snazzy white piping. Footwork is managed by a cast set of 4-inch wheels, and it's so light that it doesn't need dampers for its front shocks. You only get a coil spring in the front along with a mechanical disc brake.

As to the condition of the bike, the seller acquired this particular "Lil" Indian back in 2020, and much work has been done on it ever since. The entire bike is painted, even down to the engine which was overhauled in March 2021 according to the seller. The listing also states that the frame was sand-blasted and powder-coated. On top of that, period-correct decals were applied to add to its vintage aesthetic.

The lot's auction price currently sits at $900 USD, and the bike itself has a clean Georgia title. The bike was ridden for only a handful of miles by the seller, and the auction ends on Thursday, June 10, 2021.