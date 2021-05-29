Integrated helmet communicators look sleek. Most modern systems look clunky in comparison, and Scorpion is just one of the latest in the helmet game to bring an integrated comms device. In collaboration with UClear, the brand is selling and bundling its helmet with a device for the right price.

There are two parts to the kit. The helmet and the EXO-COM Bluetooth Communicator.

More about the helmets, the Scorpion EXO-T520 sports a polycarbonate shell with dual-density EPS foam inside. The lid also features Scorpion's proprietary AirFit system, plus it has an internal sun visor as an added bonus. It is both DOT and ECE rated, features a rather aggressive aerodynamic shape, and it gets up to three shell sizes. It's a pretty standard bucket all things considered, and it goes for $219.95 USD on its own with graphics, and $199.95 USD without.

Meanwhile, the EXO-GT930 also gets the same treatment. This model retails for $219.95 USD in a solid colorway and has a polycarbonate shell, dual-density EPS, and the same safety ratings as the T520, but it's a modular-modular helmet meaning you can take it apart—similar to a Nolan N44, but with a flip-up chin bar.

Meanwhile, the EXO-COM system was developed in partnership with UClear. It's not as bulky as a Cardo or Sena device—being integrated and all, but don't underestimate its capabilities just because it looks so small. Key features in the EXO-COM system include a four-rider DynaMESH Intercom self-healing MESH network. It has a claimed range of half a mile per rider, and like most communicators, you can pair your smartphone, GPS, tablet, or infotainment system to it. Battery life is claimed at up to fifteen hours and it has a standby time of up to 400 hours. If you buy it on its own, the device will set you back $189.95 USD, which is a fairly standard price for a mid-tier comms system. The kicker is its integration in the helmet and the MESH network. In matte black, it hides within the lines of helmets pretty well.

Getting a helmet and device individually will set you back about $400 USD, but as a kit, you can save around five to ten bucks. The T520 kit will cost $374.95 USD and the GT930 kit retails for $399.95.