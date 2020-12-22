Are you thinking of getting yourself or your favorite fellow rider a new full-face helmet to start off the new year right? If so, you may want to consider the new Scorpion EXO-520 Air. It comes in several flavors for 2021, is already available in Europe at the time of writing, and should be headed to North America sometime later in the year. Let’s take a look.

The EXO-520 Air is a full-face lid with a polycarbonate shell. Three outer shell sizes span XS-M, L, and XL-XXL sizes. It currently carries ECE 22.05 certification. However, since Scorpion told Webbikeworld that it’s planning to bring this lid to North America sometime later in 2021, we fully expect that a DOT certification won’t be long in coming.

This helmet has many of the features found in most currently available, mid-grade full-face helmets. It comes with a removable and washable liner featuring Scorpion’s Kwikwick II fabric, Pinlock Maxvision as standard, integrated drop-down internal sun visor, micrometric buckle closure, and a five-year warranty. Solid color options are available, as well as five different graphics to choose from.

If you’re also looking for a Bluetooth communications setup to go with your new full-face helmet, the EXO-520 Smart Air adds an EXO-COM unit to the regular EXO-520 Air helmet. Scorpion says it has a range of up to 800 meters, or about half a mile. The battery can also last a claimed 15 hours before it needs charging. Scorpion worked with uClear to create this Bluetooth 5.0 headset. It’s IPX5-certified waterproof, weighs just 78 grams (or 2.75 ounces), and comes with a two-year warranty.

Gallery: Scorpion EXO-520 Air

6 Photos

Solid colors available include a glossy black, matte black, and white. Graphics include LeMans, Tina, Cover, Shade, and Laten. Some graphics come in more than one color option, as well, so be sure to take a look to explore your full range of options if this lid is calling out to you.