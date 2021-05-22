Former World Superbike champion, Troy Bayliss was involved in an accident with another cyclist last Friday on the 14th of May, 2021. In a statement by Ducati Corse, the 52-year old champion confirmed that he has a fractured C4 vertebra and spinal damage, and has no recollection of the incident.

As per Bayliss, he had this to say: "I'm OK and I'm home, but the crash means I won't be riding a motorcycles until I regain full movement in my arms and hands. I really just wanted to let everyone know what's happened, that I'm OK and that I'll be back in leathers as soon as I can."

It looks like the former champion will not be participating in races any time soon. As to his recovery period, he also stated: "My doctors have been really positive, but there's no firm indication of how long it will be until I can regain enough control to get back on a bike—maybe a few months, maybe longer; it just depends on how the recovery goes once the bones heal up."

According to the statement, another bicyclist was exiting between two parked cars and Bayliss collided head-first into it. Upon impact, Bayliss lost consciousness. Most of the trauma went to his head and to his neck, and he was immediately taken to the hospital.

The injuries are quite serious, but Bayliss' condition is stable. He was able to return to his home in Gold Coast, Australia to begin his recovery process.

Bayliss currently co-owns and runs DesmoSport Ducati in the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK)—his son, Oli Bayliss, and Mike Jones are both riders on the team. The fourth round of the ASBK will take place at the end of June at Hidden Valley, and it looks like Troy Bayliss will be sitting this leg out for the time being. His participation in the final event of the series remains to be seen as the last race of the season will be held on November 2021.