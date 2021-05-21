Over the past couple of years, there have been many joint ventures between a lot of mainstream motorcycle manufacturers and smaller, but more locally dominant companies particularly in India and China. This has undoubtedly brought about tons of new options into the market, ideal for those on a budget or just getting started in the sport of motorcycling.

Some notable outcomes from joint ventures like these include the likes of the KTM 390 series, which was co-developed and continues to be produced by Bajaj in India, for the greater majority of the world’s markets. More recent additions include the highly anticipated CFMoto 800 MT, which has been co-developed by KTM and Chinese motorcycle giant CFMoto. Of course, how could we forget about the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS? BMW and Indian motorcycle company TVS joined forces to produce a more affordable, beginner friendly duo of bikes which proudly boast the Bavarian marque.

Apart from the G 310 duo, TVS also benefited from the partnership with a lean, mean, sporty machine in the form of the Apache RR 310, which is currently sold in India under the TVS brand. The rumor mills have been churning yet again, and it looks like we could soon see another collaboration between BMW and TVS. With the Apache RR 310 seeing massive success as one of the most technologically advanced entry-level sportbikes in India, TVS would be hard pressed not to incorporate this tech in other platforms.

Jumping off of the highly successful 310 platform, TVS and BMW are working on a new entry-level adventure bike which will be branded under the TVS name. It’s expected that the new bike could be heavily derived from the BMW G 310 GS, albeit slightly tweaked in order to be more affordable and accessible especially in the Indian market. However, the bike will surely come equipped with the same 312cc single-cylinder motor found in the other 310 machines. Rated at 34 horsepower, this engine is perfect for both around-town duty, as well as spirited rides on twisty roads.