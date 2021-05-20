Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer SYM has been in the entry-level scooter market for a couple of decades now. Known for producing reliable, affordable, and beginner-friendly two-wheelers, SYM had recently begun dabbling in the premium segment. Last year, the company dropped teasers of an all-new maxi-scooter. Boasting aggressive, sporty styling, premium features, and impressive performance.

Dubbed the Jet X 150, this premium yet affordable maxi-scooter has officially been launched in the Malaysian market, and will certainly give the 150cc-class premium offerings a run for their money. Boasting the same futuristic styling as the concept debuted last year, the SYM Jet X certainly raises the bar when it comes to Taiwanese-made scooters—a more and more common sight especially in the lucrative Asian market.

As far as features go, the SYM Jet X 150 gets a full-LED lighting system, a digital instrument cluster, and a built-in USB charging port. Commuters and long-distance travelers alike will benefit from a generous 18 liters of under-seat storage, capable of fitting an open-face helmet. The SYM Jet X is suspended by a simple yet effective setup consisting of standard telescopic forks and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers out back. For added safety and convenience, the Jet X gets a combined braking system (CBS), similar to what we find in Honda’s premium scooter offerings.

From a performance standpoint, SYM has equipped the Jet X with a 149.6cc single-cylinder motor with fuel-injection and liquid-cooling. Generating a decent 12 horsepower, the Jet X is slightly underpowered than its Japanese rivals, however, it does come at a significantly lower price tag of just RM 8,888, or the equivalent of $2,145 USD. Thanks to its affordable price tag, this scooter is likely to become a hit in Malaysia, as well as other Asian markets wherein it is expected to make its debut in the coming months.