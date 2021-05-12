At this point, we’re all well aware of Harley-Davidson’s massive efforts in revitalizing its presence in the Asian market. The iconic all-American motorcycle manufacturer has partnered up with industry giants in the region to help in establishing a strong market presence, as well as revamping its model range to suit the preferences of Asian motorcycle enthusiasts.

In line with this, the MoCo has partnered up with Hero MotoCorp in India, to handle the distribution, sale, and after-sales service of all of Harley-Davidson’s bikes in the country. Apart from Hero MotoCorp taking the helm of Harley’s operations in India, H-D has also forged an alliance with Chinese motorcycle giant, QJ Motor, to co-develop a small-displacement cruiser which will cater specifically to the Asian market. Incidentally, QJ Motor is also the company behind the impressive fleet of motorcycles we’re currently seeing from Italian marque Benelli.

In preparation for the brand’s makeover, particularly in India, Harley-Davidson is now offering a number of its 2020 model-year bikes with pretty hefty price cuts. Discounted prices have been extended to the Fat Boy 107, Fat Boy 114, Low Rider, and Low Rider S models. To make things even better, all these bikes already conform to BS6 standards out of the box, so there will be no issues when it comes to the roadworthiness and registration of these bikes.

Starting with the Fat Boy lineup, Harley is offering the Fat Boy 107 at a special price of Rs 14.49 lakh, or the equivalent of $19,739 USD. Its more premium sibling, the Fat Boy 114 gets a discounted price of Rs 19.09 lakh, or around $26,000 USD. For those not in the know, the Fat Boy 107 gets a torque 1,175cc V-twin engine which pumps out 106 ft-lbs of torque. The bigger, badder Fat Boy 114 gets a meaty 1,868cc V-twin capable of 115 ft-lbs of torque.

Last but not least, Harley-Davidson is also offering the Low Rider and Low Rider S at discounted prices of Rs 11.25 lakh, or $15,326 USD and Rs 11.75 lakh, the equivalent of $16,000 USD respectively. Both the Low Rider and Low Rider S are equipped with the same 1,175cc V-twin powerplant found on the Fat Boy 107. If you’ve been in the market for a brand new Harley, then now’s your chance to own your dream bike at a bargain. Do note, however, that only a limited number of bikes from the 2020 model-year remain in Harley-Davidson India’s inventory, so you’d better move fast before stocks run out.