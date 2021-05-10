Are you looking for something special to make your walls stand out? We’ve all been there, whether you’ve found yourself staring at them more frequently in the past year or otherwise. If you’re a massive Ducati fan, MotoGP fan, and/or Casey Stoner fan, you’ll want to see what Italian motorsport memorabilia shop Halmo currently has in stock.

It’s a fairing from Casey Stoner’s 2009 Ducati Desmosedici GP bike, already conveniently mounted on a nice display panel for its next owner. So, if you’re looking for a bit of wall art and want something that isn’t a poster or a print, what about a body panel off of one of Casey Stoner’s race bikes?

For those unfamiliar, Halmo specializes in motorsport memorabilia, and frequently sells pieces from race-used machines in various series. In cases of race car parts, the company usually mounts them so they can easily be displayed once someone buys them. In cases of other automobilia, Halmo may opt to do something a little different. For example, one item that sold was a completely restored Ferrari Daytona seat, which Halmo then transformed into an office chair.

Gallery: Casey Stoner's 2009 Ducati Desmosedici GP Fairing

6 Photos

As a true reflection of the pandemic era, Halmo is also selling a special CARhandGEL dispenser as of May, 2021. It’s a rounded black plastic unit with an unobtrusive pump on top, designed to fit in the cupholders of most vehicles. Hey, even collectors of rare and one-of-a-kind motoring memorabilia have to keep it clean in the current era.

In some cases, Halmo’s artifacts are signed by racers, but this Stoner fairing doesn’t appear to be one of them. If you’re interested in signed Ducati body pieces, there is currently also a tank and a front fairing signed by Loris Capirossi that are available for sale, as well. The Casey Stoner fairing is listed at 5,900 Euros (about $7,196). Meanwhile, the Capirossi tank lists at 3,900 Euros ($4,743), and the Capirossi front fairing will go for 7,999 Euros (about $9,729).