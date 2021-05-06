Damon Motorcycles’ HyperSport concept got people excited—to the tune of $20M in presales. Selling out in just four days, the flagship electric motorcycle still doesn’t roll out for another year. To help reach that goal, Damon secured a $30M investment in March, 2021. It isn’t waiting to put those funds to good use either, hiring a new Head of Design and Chief Marketing Officer as it tracks toward its 2022 release deadline.

Michael Uhlarik joins the Damon team as the new Head of Design. As an award-winning designer behind the Yamaha MT-03 and Yamaha TZR-50, Uhlarik brings a new pedigree to the Damon stable. In his time at Aprilia, he was also instrumental in projects like the Dorsoduro and SportCity scooter, and even helped with Yamaha’s M1 MotoGP race machine. That eclectic background will help Uhlarik establish a cohesive design language for Damon’s new offerings.

“Damon continues to redefine the limits of modern motorcycling,” said Uhlarik. “I’m excited to design the Damon motorcycles of the future and push those boundaries even further to cement the company’s legacy as the leading innovator in two-wheel safety, technology, and performance.”

To deliver that design, technology, and performance to the customer, Damon brought on Doug Penman as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and VP. Working with brands like Microsoft, Toyota, and Coca-Cola, Penman has experience in tech, automotive, and consumer products, the ideal intersection for Damon Motorcycles. Penman will craft the company’s go-to-market phase while further building the brand’s creative team and motorcycle segment.

“Damon has captured the world’s attention being the first to use technology to create a deep fusion of rider and motorcycle,” stated Penman. “We have built our entire ecosystem of safety, performance and awareness around that. I look forward to creating the most exhilarating, unexpected and fierce mobility brand the motorcycle industry has ever seen.”

Uhlarik and Penman are two critical hires for Damon, but the start-up continues to grow its workforce beyond 50 employees. The brand plans to start HyperSport test rides in the U.S. and Canada later this year, with all systems go for a 2022 launch.