The introduction of premium sporty small-displacement naked and sportbikes across Asia in recent years has transformed two-wheeled travel for both enthusiasts and commuters alike. Before the likes of the Yamaha MT-15 and KTM 200 Duke, those in the market for a small displacement commuter were left with either a barebones scooter, or a small capacity lackluster standard machine.

These days, lots of tech features, as well as styling cues have trickled down from the bigger, expensive machines onto smaller, more affordable commuter bikes. Bikes like the Yamaha YZF-R15 and the Suzuki GSX-R150 bear a strong resemblance to their liter-class siblings, making these bikes incredibly popular among beginner sportbike enthusiasts, or folks on a tighter budget. The naked bike segment has also received the same treatment, with the MT-15, 200 Duke, and GSX-S150 all bearing similar styling cues to their bigger brothers.

Honda isn’t one to let this trend go by without joining the party. Just recently, the Japanese motorcycle giant launched a massively updated version of its premium entry-level naked bike, the CB150R Streetfire. Initially launching in the Indonesian market, this bike will undoubtedly make its way all across Asia, and will be a fine contender against the likes of the aforementioned 150cc to 200cc naked bikes.

The updated CB150R gets thoroughly redesigned bodywork, which really elevates its overall aesthetic as a sporty, modern commuter. Available in two variants—Standard and Special Edition—the CB150R Streetfire boasts some pretty impressive kit for its class. For starters, it now gets a beefier inverted fork, as opposed to its predecessor’s standard telescopic units. It also gets an LCD digital display, and LED headlights and turn indicators.

At its heart lies a 149cc DOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which is rated at a fun-sized 16 horsepower. It transfers power to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission, as is common fare with bikes in this segment. As far as pricing goes, the CB150R Streetfire is pegged at Rp 29,700,000, which translates to around $2,100 USD—pretty incredible value, all things considered.