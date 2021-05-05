Do you have a soft spot in your heart for BMW singles? If so, this beautiful, numbers-matching 1965 BMW R27 may be a bike you’re looking for. The seller bought it in 2018, prior to which it spent the previous 28 years of its life with the same owner in California. While it’s still located in the Golden State, the seller did some rebuild and restoration work on it to show it the love it deserves. Let’s take a look.

It’s powered by a rubber-mounted 247cc single-cylinder engine with overhead valves and a longitudinal crankshaft. The seller contracted Scottie’s Workshop in Santa Clara, California, to do a rebuild in 2018, at which point it got its first-ever oversize piston (with no size given) and a full top-end overhaul. The main bearing, clutch, seals, and timing chain were all switched out, the exhaust system was repaired, and the oil slingers were cleaned up. The four-speed transmission was also completely rebuilt.

Under current ownership, the frame was powder-coated black in 2019. The seller also fitted the wire-spoke wheels with new bearings, as well as a new set of Heidenau tires. At some point along the way, the speedometer was refurbished. Since a great deal of maintenance and restoration paperwork goes with the sale of this bike, you may want to ask the seller questions about any aspects of the work that aren’t covered in the listing.

Gallery: 1965 BMW R27

10 Photos

The seller says they’ve put about 200 of the 20,000 miles currently shown on the odometer, although of course total mileage is unknown. The headstock plate, engine, and frame all have matching numbers, indicating that those three major components all came together from the factory back in the day.

The lucky auction winner gets a raft of documentation from the 2018 and 2019 rebuild process, as well as a BMW tool kit and shop rag. A very nice vintage leather satchel that mounts to the rear rack is also included. Additional features include an Earles fork, Hella bar-end turn signals, and a Denfeld solo saddle. You can clearly see all the features discussed here in the listing photos.

There are a total of four startup videos attached to this listing. Three of them are cold starts, and we’re including one of those here for you to hear and see. One video seems to have started recording after the bike was started, but it’s still nice to hear. At the time of writing, bidding on this no-reserve auction is up to $3,333 on Bring a Trailer, and it ends on Monday, May 10, 2021.