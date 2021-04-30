This 1983 Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans III Is Looking For A New Home

Moto Guzzis are among the more uncommon motorcycles on the street. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer undoubtedly makes charming motorcycles which are chock-full of character. However, Guzzi never seemed to make it to mainstream stardom like its contemporaries such as Ducati and Aprilia. Perhaps it’s because of their oddball styling, uncommon engine configuration, or maybe a little bit of both.

Nonetheless it is Moto Guzzi’s very quirky nature that has garnered it quite a cult following in the U.S., as well as in other parts of the world. While Moto Guzzi continues producing some pretty impressive bikes today, its classic machines have held their value pretty well, and are a favorite among certain collectors. That said, if you’ve been eyeing a Guzzi to add to your collection, this 1983 850 Le Mans III, which has been listed on auction on Bring A Trailer may be of interest to you.

Introduced in 1983, the Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans III is what would be considered as a sport tourer in today’s industry. Equipped with a headlight cowl with an integrated windscreen, the Guzzi features clip-on handlebars, and mid controls, making for a slightly hunched over riding position, but one that remains comfortable for long distance rides nonetheless. This particles 850 Le Mans III is finished in white with matching black accents, and looks to be in remarkable shape.

Acquired by the current owner/seller in 2013, a lot has been done to this bike to make it look as good as it does. For starters, the bodywork has been repainted, and some work has been done to the bike’s 844cc, 90-degree, V-twin engine. Engine work consisted of refurbishing the carburetors, replacing the fuel lines and petcocks, and swapping out the intake boots and throttle cables. While service manuals for the Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans III are plentiful, this bike comes with an Italian owners manual, which can easily be deciphered with the help of Google Translate, or an Italian-speaking buddy.

Currently listed at no reserve, the standing bid for this gorgeous machine is at $7,000 USD, with bids closing in six days. So, if this bike is of interest to you, be sure to visit the original listing below to place a bid, and get more info.