On March 25, 2021, KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas issued voluntary product recalls for several of their 2021 model year off-road closed course/competition motorcycles. The issue is a faulty drive chain, which could suddenly break, causing a potential crash hazard and/or property damage.

KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas dealers will replace the faulty drive chain on affected bikes, free of charge. If you are the owner of one of the bikes listed, you should contact your local authorized KTM, Husqvarna, or GasGas dealer as appropriate to your bike to have the problem rectified.

The recall was issued through the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, and does not list a VIN range for affected bikes. However, all were sold at authorized KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas dealers in the U.S. between June, 2020 and February, 2021. Approximately 1,470 bikes sold are believed to be affected by this recall.

The following KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas models are included in this product recall:

2021 KTM 250 SX

2021 KTM 250 SX-F

2021 KTM 350 SX-F

2021 KTM 450 SMR

2021 Husqvarna FC 250

2021 Husqvarna TC 125

2021 GasGas MC 125

2021 GasGas MC 250F

2021 GasGas MC 450F

All three brands share the same parent company, Pierer Mobility Group. All three brands plan to contact registered owners of affected bikes directly about this recall, although the CPSC notice does not list any specific date information about when you can expect to hear from them.

If you have any questions or concerns, the KTM and Husqvarna toll-free hotline is 888-985-6090, and is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also look up your VIN on the KTM, Husqvarna, or GasGas websites to see if there are open service and safety checks for your specific bike. The U.S. CPSC recall number for these bikes is 21-733.