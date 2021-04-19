On April 9, 2021, Yamaha Motor Corporation USA issued a voluntary recall for all 2015 through 2020 Yamaha SMAX XC155 scooters sold in America. The issue is the possibility of a primary sheave nut that could loosen during riding and contact the engine case while the vehicle is in operation. This could, in turn, cause the engine to suddenly stall and be unable to be restarted. Riders could then face an increased risk of loss of control, injury, or even death, according to the recall.

Approximately 4,262 XC155 scooters are believed to be affected, and that number comprises an estimated 100 percent of all such scooters sold in the U.S. market for model years 2015 through 2020. Affected scoots were produced between May 14, 2014 and May 13, 2020. Affected VINs range from RKRSG30Y5FA000101 to RKRSG30Y0FA003052 and also RKRSG36Y5GA001001 to RKRSG36Y9LA003201, but are not sequential.

In terms of any potential warning signs that may alert the rider to this condition, Yamaha says that if you hear any abnormal noises coming from the engine of your SMAX, you should stop riding it immediately and have it checked out by your local authorized Yamaha dealer. If the vehicle continues to be ridden once you hear a strange noise coming from the engine, that sheave nut could fall off and cause the problem described in the recall.

Affected scooters will have their primary retaining nuts and washers replaced with newly designed parts that are also installed with increased torque. Registered owners of affected scooters will receive notification letters from Yamaha USA about the issue, which advise them to contact their local authorized Yamaha dealers for free recall inspection and service to fix this issue. Additionally, all unsold XC155 scooters in showrooms will be modified with the new parts and torque specifications prior to being sold to customers.

As of March, 2021, Yamaha’s production line began using the newly redesigned nut and washer, as well as the new torque specification. As of April, 2021, the company believes this issue has been resolved as a result of the measures taken.

Yamaha USA dealers and registered affected scooter owners alike will be notified by Yamaha between April 28 and April 30, 2021. The NHTSA campaign number for this recall is 21V-251. Yamaha’s number for this recall is 990145. Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926. Additionally, owners may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.safercar.gov.