It’s the most wonderful time of the year; riding season! As we pull the covers off our steel steeds and retrieve moto gear from the mothballs, we’re mainly focused on the rewards of the open road. However, Comoto and Indian Motorcycle are teaming up to offer more tangible rewards this riding season with the #IRODETODAY sweepstakes.

Between April 5, 2021, and June 13, 2021, riders of all ages and skill levels can enter the contest at RevZilla’s entry site. One lucky Grand Prize winner will receive a 2022 Indian Chief motorcycle, choosing between the Darkhorse, Bobber, and Super Chief Limited trims. The package will also include a Sedici Sistema II Carbon Helmet, REAX riding shirt, jeans, and gloves, and Street & Steel boots. Aside from the Grand Prize winner, two First Prize winners will receive the same Sedici helmet and REAX riding shirt and jeans. Three Second Prize winners will also take home REAX gear.

“Springtime is a signal to dust off our motorcycles and hit the open road,” said Comoto CEO Ken Murphy.0” #IRODETODAY is a way for motorcyclists to connect with the community and celebrate the season ahead. We’re dedicated to supporting the riding community and to help inspire new riders who may be curious about getting on a bike.”

While contestants have until June 13, 2021 to join the sweepstakes, the sooner you enter the more chances you have to win prizes. Comoto will draw the Second Prize winners on May 10, 17, and 24 followed by First Prize winners on May 31 and June 7, 2021. Finally, the Grand Prize drawing will take place on June 14, 2021. We should note that each contestant is limited to one entry, but no purchase is necessary to enter.