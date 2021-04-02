The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 was a landmark addition to the company’s lineup. Not only did the Bologna brand plop a 170-horsepower, V4 engine into an adventure bike, but they also transitioned to conventional valve springs (from Desmodromic valves). To some Ducatisti, the move was sacrilege, but the decision increased longevity and extended valve check intervals to 36,000 miles.

Sadly, not all V4 Granturismo valve guides were created equally. Ducati contracted two suppliers for the engine components and one was found to experience longevity issues. If left unaddressed, the valve guides could cause excessive engine wear, which could lead to loss of power and a failure at the valve head.

Since Ducati only discovered the problem with one valve-guide supplier, not all Multistrada V4s are impacted by the recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that 129 Multis are potentially affected, which represents a small batch of the overall production run. Additionally, the new Ducati ADV recently hit showrooms in North America, so the number of customers impacted is much lower than the 129 potential cases.

Those included in the recall will be contacted directly by Ducati beginning April 15, 2021, and a local dealer will replace the V4 Granturismo engine free of charge. Yet to be sold models will also receive the same treatment before rolling back onto dealership floors.

North American owners can also reach out to Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446 for more information. No, a recall isn’t the way Ducati wanted to start out the Multistrada’s new chapter, but at least they’re going the extra mile to make things right.