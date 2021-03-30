At this point, we're all well aware that Hero MotoCorp has taken over Harley-Davidson's operations in India. While the exact Harley model lineup exclusive to India has yet to be officially revealed, Hero MotoCorp has launched a 'First to Ride' program exclusive to its numerous employees and business partners. Under the program, employees and business partners can avail of numerous Harley-Davidsons for quite a substantial discount.

Special discounts will be extended to the Fat Boy 107, Fat Boy 114, Low Rider, and Low Rider S. To sweeten the deal, Hero MotoCorp is providing a special edition Harley-Davidson Chairman's Edition plaque for the first 200 units sold via the program. This enables Hero MotoCorp's numerous employees and business partners to sport some of the most premium bikes present in the Indian market, prior to the actual launch of Harley-Davidson's lineup in the region.

Going into more detail, the Fat Boy 107 gets an impressive discount amounting to Rs 1.85 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh—the equivalent of $2,543 USD to $3,024 USD. Moving up the ladder, the Fat Boy 114 gets an even bigger discount of up to Rs 2.50 lakh, or $3,435 USD. This significantly lowers the two bikes' retail price, which would otherwise be pegged at Rs 18.99 lakh ($26,100 USD) and Rs 21.40 lakh ($29,407 USD) for the Fat Boy 107 and 114 respectively.

The Low Rider and Low Rider S are also offered at a smaller, albeit substantial discount, nonetheless. The Low Rider comes with a Rs 1.25 discount, or the equivalent of $1,717 USD, while the more premium and powerful Low Rider S gets a bigger Rs 1.50 lakh, or $2,062 USD price cut.

In the coming months, we can expect to hear more news about the partnership between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. Chances are we could soon see much smaller bikes in Harley's lineup exclusive to the Asian market. Particularly, a new Sportster 300, born out of the MoCo's partnership with Chinese motorcycle manufacturer QJ Motor. As for the Indian market, Hero MotoCorp will be responsible for the distribution and maintenance of all Harley-Davidson bikes across the existing network of Harley dealers in the country.