The U.K.’s Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency announced that motorcycle training and testing will soon begin again in England and Wales. When pandemic-caused lockdowns started in early 2020, all vehicle training and testing activities were put on hold for an indefinite period.

The U.K. government posted a proposed schedule for all types of vehicle training to resume. It is, of course, subject to change according to the most recently available public health guidance. As of March 25, 2021, motorcycle training will begin again on March 29, 2021 in both England and Wales. Motorcycle tests will begin on April 12 in England, and on April 12 (at the earliest) in Wales. Dates for both training and testing to restart in Scotland are currently under deliberation, and will be announced as soon as possible.

According to the DVSA, facilities administer around 50,000 motorcycle tests per year. As of March 25, 2021, there are currently 10,000 bike tests in the backlog category, waiting to be carried out. The DVSA says they plan to deploy all available motorcycle examiners and also explore new options for getting this backlog of tests cleared both quickly and safely. The organization is also consulting rider training schools to get their input on how best to tackle this challenge.

To keep everyone safe, the DVSA has new policies in place for anyone coming to take their test. Firstly, you may book your test online, or your instructor may do it for you. Secondly, you should not arrive more than five minutes before your scheduled test time, to avoid crowding. Additionally, certain driver center waiting rooms will not be open in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. You should, however, be aware that toilets are available upon request, even if your waiting room is currently closed.

DVSA requires you to wear a face covering at the start and end of your test. If you cannot for some reason, you must let the DVSA know when you book your testing appointment. Also, if you book a testing appointment but either can’t or don’t want to attend because of COVID concerns, you will be able to cancel and receive a refund. If your instructor booked your test, your instructor must also be the one to cancel it.