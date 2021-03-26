British helmet manufacturer Ruroc started making motorcycle gear in 2019. The longtime snow sports helmet producer didn’t take the transition lightly either. That was evident when Ruroc updated its Atlas helmet to address customer feedback in 2020. That evolution continues in 2021, as the company unleashes the latest iteration of its flagship helmet with the Atlas 3.0.

The brief for the third Atlas installment included improved aerodynamics, enhanced rider vision, and a quieter ride. By removing the visor cover, the Atlas 3.0 is instantly more slippery than its predecessor. Pairing that updated visor with a new rubber seal and locking mechanism, the new helmet also reduces wind noise and water seepage. Heavy breathers worry not, as the Atlas 3.0's chin bar vents, Pinlock visor, and a demist visor detent should eliminate fogging.

Gallery: Ruroc Atlas 3.0 Helmet

7 Photos

New cheek pads contribute to noise mitigation efforts, and an emergency release system makes removing the pads an easy feat. Ruroc also slimmed down the visor mechanism by 25 percent. The additional space between the EPS liner should also increase the safety of the lid. Of course, the carbon fiber shell is the first line of defense, but the polyamide/polyester comfort liner helps as well.

While Ruroc overhauled a laundry list of features, it retained the best qualities of the Atlas 2.0. The new helmet still weighs in at 3.2 pounds. It also receives abundant graphic treatments and visor finishes. Regardless of your preferences, the Atlas 3.0’s 16 liveries and 9 visor colors should have you covered.

The new helmet meets ECE 22.05 regulations, and three shell sizes span the XS to XXL range. Standard graphics retail for $495 while the premium Carbonized trims go for $525.