This Stunning 1989 Honda Africa Twin Is Looking For A New Home

Few adventure bikes hold as much legend-status as the Honda Africa Twin. Although today's iteration is greatly overshadowed by the extremely powerful and extremely capable adventurers from Europe, it continues to hold true to its purpose-built nature as a capable off-road adventurer meant to gobble up miles of desert roads and trails.

In 1988, the first generation of Africa Twin designated XRV650 was unveiled. Jumping off the highly successful Paris-Dakar race machine in the form of the NXR750, Honda designed and developed the Africa Twin as a road-going machine capable for use by motorcyclists of all experience levels. The first iteration of the Africa Twin sported a 647cc 52-degree V-twin engine that pumped out a healthy 57 horsepower at the time. Running for just two years, the Honda XRV650 received a displacement bump, and was redesignated the XRV750 from 1990 all the way to 2003.

What we have here today is an extremely rare example of a pristine 1989 Honda XRV650 Africa Twin. Take just one glance at this bike, and it's clear to see how immaculate it is. Amazingly, this bike is in brand new condition, with just 3 kilometers on the odometer. Never having been imported into the U.S. during the time, only a few examples of this particular model of Africa Twin exist in the region. This particular bike is said to have been purchased new by a collector in Japan, and subsequently shipped to the U.S. when it exchanged hands.

The seller, who has had the bike in their collection since importing it to the U.S., has kept it on display without fuel, and has never started the bike. An engine service which consisted of lubricating the cylinders and hand-tuning the engine was done in the summer of 2019. If the future buyer of this motorcycle should opt to actually use the motorcycle, it does come with a clean Georgia title. At the moment, the current bid for this motorcycle stands at an impressive $15,500 USD—quite a tidy sum. If you're interested in adding this gorgeous machine to your collection, be sure to visit the link to the original listing below.