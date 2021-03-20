Are you a fan of forbidden fruit? If so, you may want to get your hands on this 1983 Honda ATC185S. Short for “all-terrain cycle,” this trike rolls on a trio of impressively fat tires. Three-wheeled ATVs like this one were banned from new vehicle sales in the U.S. in 1988, but you can still pick older models up on the used market.

As vintage three-wheeled ATVs go, you probably can’t find a much nicer example than this one. The seller’s parents purchased this tiny, mighty trike as a family vacation property toy back in the early 80s, and it’s been in the family ever since. Total mileage is unknown, but it shows a bit of honest wear. As you can hear and see in the videos, it starts right up and runs as strong as you could possibly want.

It’s powered by a 180cc, four-stroke single mated to a 5-speed semi-automatic transmission. Both the oil and the spark plug were replaced in January, 2021. Flaws include a ding on the fuel tank, as well as some scratched plastics. Then again, if you have an ATC that doesn’t have a few scratches and dings here and there, did anyone ever actually ride the thing? Second question: Do you really want it if no one ever rode it? Probably not, I’d guess.

Gallery: 1983 Honda ATC185S

16 Photos

Brakes are drums at both ends, and the steel wheels are wrapped in “older” knobby tires. There’s zero rear suspension on this thing, and a conventional fork up front. It’s unclear if or when any fork servicing has been done during this vehicle’s life, since it isn’t mentioned in the listing. As it’s coming from a one-family-ownership situation, it seems possible that the fork was never serviced because it isn’t mentioned.

Starting is accomplished via a pull-start, like a lawnmower. The startup video shows what’s reportedly a cold start with choke, on a 47-degree New Mexico day, and it starts right up with the first pull. A 22mm Keihin carburetor and a black high-mount exhaust system came stock on this unit when it came from the dealership. Total mileage is unknown.

This ATC is being offered at no reserve, with a clean New Mexico title in the names of the seller’s parents. It also comes with the original owner’s manual. Current price at the time of writing is $2,000 on Bring A Trailer, and the auction ends on Thursday, March 25, 2021. It’s worth noting that a recent 200cc variant ended at an astonishing $12,000 on another BaT auction, so this may not stay at that price for long.