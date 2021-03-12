Wheelies are pretty cool. In fact, they can be pretty addicting. Ever since I learned how to pop the front end several years ago, I can't help but get all giddy when I get to practice wheelies in a private section of road, on the track, or on the trails (no wheelies on public roads, folks). But yeah, while popping wheelies can be useful in certain off-road applications, they're mostly a trick meant to show off your riding skills.

On top of this, wheelies can often end in disaster, especially if you get a little too enthusiastic with the throttle. That said though, landing a long and steady wheelie is one of the most exhilarating feelings out there. I can only imagine the level of exhilaration Indian stunt rider Hrishi Mandke must have felt after he set the record for fastest quarter-mile wheelie in India. His ride of choice? A bone stock Bajaj Pulsar NS 200. Cool, right?

Ever since making its debut nearly a decade ago, the Bajaj Pulsar has been synonymous with stunt riding and dare-devilish moves. I don't think Bajaj meant to condone hooliganism with their bike, but like it or not, the image stuck, and the Pulsar continues to be a favorite stunt rocket for both rookie and pro stunt riders in India. Thanks to the bike's lightweight construction, punchy engine, and ubiquitous spare parts availability, the Pulsar makes for a good practice machine, especially when it comes to highly risky activities such as stunt riding.

It was in a closed-off section of the Baramati Airstrip near Pune, that Hrishi Mandke hopped aboard his NS 200, popped the front end up, and continuously ran one-wheeled over a distance of 402.3 meters, or a quarter-mile. Completing the run in just 23.68 seconds, Hrishi Mandke's record was verified by both the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI) and the India Book of Records. Interestingly, Hrishi's stunt bike was completely stock, save for the removal of the rear license plate holder and rear-view mirrors.