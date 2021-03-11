After ravaging the country for over a year now, COVID-19 vaccines have begun making their way to India. At long last, residents of the country can slowly expect things to go back to the way they were before the world went crazy. TVS Motor Company for one, is doing its part in looking after the wellbeing of its employees by providing free vaccines for all its employees and their immediate family members.

The company's vaccination initiative will provide the highly sought-after vaccine to a total of 35,000 direct and indirect employees all across the country. Apart from the mother company, TVS Motor Company, the entire fleet of companies under the TVS group will be entitled to vaccination. These include Sundaram Clayton, TVS Credit Services, Sundaram Auto Components, and Emerald Haven Realty.

R Ananda Krishnan, Executive Vice President of Human Resources for TVS Motor Company stated in a report from AutoCar India, “At TVS Motor Company, we place paramount importance on holistic employee wellbeing. We have strived to provide complete support to our employees and their extended family members through the pandemic, ranging from apps for emergency requirements, doctor-on-call, COVID-19 awareness communication and mental wellness programs. With this vaccination drive, we continue our endeavor to prioritize the health and safety of all our employees and their families.”

Although the vaccine is fast becoming ubiquitous in the region, availability has yet to reach the same levels as that of the U.S. and Europe. As such, TVS has setup the initial phase of vaccination to cover employees and their immediate family members over the age of 60, as well as 45 years or older but with pre-existing medical conditions. The rest of the able-bodies workforce will receive the vaccine shortly thereafter.