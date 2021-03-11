Back in January, 2021, we told you that the British National Motorcycle Museum was busy hosting a raffle to help raise funds so it could reopen later in the year. So far, the NMM Triumph Over Adversity Appeal Raffle has been doing quite well.

That good news, combined with the U.K. government providing a roadmap out of current COVID restrictions, means the Museum now has an estimated date for reopening to the public. If you’re a U.K.-based motorcycle history fan, the Museum tentatively plans to reopen in a limited fashion on Monday, May 17, 2021.

What’s included in terms of the facilities? The museum’s collection, as well as its shop and restaurant facilities should all be open on that day. That is, of course, if everything goes according to plans as they currently stand. By now, we’re all familiar with how quickly plans can change, according to current virus-related circumstances.

However, the Museum isn’t out of the woods just yet, in terms of funding. According to a March 9, 2021, post on its site, the Museum had set a goal of raising £500k (that’s just under $700K) prior to reopening. So far, it’s raised about half that amount. The raffle we told you about in January is still currently in progress, and is open through Friday, June 25, 2021 for any U.K. residents wishing to participate.

Due to U.K. laws, only U.K. residents are allowed to participate in this raffle. However, if you’re a British National Motorcycle Museum fan abroad, you can still donate money to help out. The Museum is hopeful that it will raise enough money to reopen full-time starting Monday, June 21, 2021, but it does need a bit more help from the public if it’s going to meet that goal.

Once again, that goal is also wholly dependent on what the pandemic situation is in May.. As with so many things in both 2020 and 2021, it is extremely subject to change. If you’re thinking of paying a visit to the Museum, your best bet is to check directly with them prior to your visit, to make sure you have the most accurate and timely information.