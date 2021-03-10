If you're a Royal Enfield fan, then you probably love the 650 Twins. Launched in the global market in 2018, the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 both share the same chassis and parallel-twin engine. Employing a simple yet effective formula, the two bikes captured the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts all around the world.

With a sporty cafe racer in the form of the Continental GT 650, and an upright standard in the form of the Interceptor 650, it would seem that a cruiser based on the 650 platform would make the perfect addition. Now, we do know that the Chennai-based company is working on multiple bikes under the 650 platform, however, what exactly Royal Enfield has in store is still pretty much up for debate. It is, however, very interesting to ponder just how these upcoming bikes would look, if they do indeed make it to production.

Digital artist from Indian Autos Blog, Shoeb R. Kalania, decided to put his creativity to the test, and create a realistic rendering of the rumored soon-to-be Royal Enfield Classic 650. As you can see, the resemblance to the Classic 500 is uncanny. Depicted as having a split two-up seat, long fenders, and unmistakable British cruiser styling, it isn't a far fetched notion that Royal Enfield would release something that looks just like it. The larger 650cc parallel-twin engine gives the bike a burlier aesthetic, too.

If Royal Enfield does release a Classic 650 in the future, I'm pretty sure it would gain quite the following, especially in the retro-crazy motorcycle market in Asia. The previous Classic 350 and Classic 500 were rather underpowered, so a new cruiser from Royal Enfield which boasts the grunt of the Continental and Interceptor will undoubtedly be a welcome addition to their lineup.