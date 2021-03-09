Royal Enfield rolled out its Tripper navigation on the all-new Meteor 350 in November, 2020. Using the Google Maps interface, the feature connects to the Royal Enfield app on a user’s smartphone and relays directions to a small pod mounted to the handlebars. After a successful introduction on the small-capacity cruiser, Enfield equipped its Himalayan ADV with the technology as well. Now, spy shots reveal that the new Classic 350 could be next in line for the upgrade.

Similar to the Meteor 350 and Himalayan, the Classic 350 would have a dedicated Tripper screen next to the main instrument cluster and gauges. The feature could be even more advantageous for Classic 350 fans, as many Indian riders tour on the platform. It would also be helpful in congested urban centers, as traffic patterns or road work could change suggested routes frequently. It also looks like the new navigation display would replace the amp meter that’s currently on the model.

That’s not the only thing that would change, however. Alongside the Tripper navigation pod, the spy photo also reveals an updated analog/digital speedometer and instrument panel. Aside from the updates in the cockpit, we anticipate a host of other upgrades for the Classic 350. Royal Enfield previously announced that the long-in-the-tooth retro would share the Meteor 350’s J Platform in 2021.

That means that the Classic 350 will likely feature the double-cradle frame and 349cc single found in the new cruiser. Spy shots do confirm that stylistic hallmarks like full fenders, a teardrop gas tank, and retro side panels will stay on the Classic. However, a new taillight and passenger seat could also come to the model in 2021.

With Tripper navigation recently spotted on the Continental GT 650, it's no surprise to see it on the Classic 350 as well. We can't wait to see what else Royal Enfield adds to its classically-styled standard when it’s officially announced.