2020 was a strange year for everyone, including motorcycle OEMs. As we talk about February, 2021, sales, it’s worth remembering that February, 2020, is when things really began to change, shortly before shifting into a whole new world in March. With that recent history to consider, let’s talk about Royal Enfield.

So, how is the oldest, continuously-operating motorcycle brand in the world faring in 2021? Not too badly, to be honest. Sales in February, 2021, rose 10 percent year-on-year. The company sold a total of 69,659 motorcycles in February, 2021, as compared to 63,536 for the same month in 2020.

Both domestic sales and exports are responsible for this increase, which should make Enfield fairly confident that it’s on the right track. February, 2021, domestic sales were 65,114 bikes, while they were only 61,188 for February, 2020. That’s a six percent increase, which certainly isn’t bad.

Over on the export side, Enfield sold 4,545 bikes in February, 2021. For context, that’s nearly double its February, 2020, sales of 2,348. In terms of percentages, that’s about a 94-percent increase. Even if you start out small, positive growth is still positive growth.

What’s driving these positive sales numbers for Enfield? On the domestic front, the Classic and Bullet 350s lead the charge. Generally speaking, domestic bike sales favor Enfield’s 350cc-and-under machines, with those smaller displacements making up 64,362 of the 65,114 total bikes sold. By contrast, most of the exports were bikes over 350cc, including the updated Himalayan with Tripper Navigation.

Since the Himalayan update is still so new, time will tell how many more riders it wins over throughout the world. It will also be interesting to see how the Meteor 350 fares in the rest of the world as it rolls out internationally. It’s currently slated for a spring 2021 release in America, for example—and while 350s are a small sales niche here, it should definitely entice some riders with its charms.