Royal Enfield appears to be hard at work in continuously revamping its line of motorcycles to suit the ever-changing tastes of the discerning motorcyclist. Ever since unveiling the 650 Twins a couple of years ago, Royal Enfield has released a number of iterations of both bikes, most of which featuring new and improved color schemes.

This year, it would appear that Royal Enfield will be rolling out yet another palette of colors for both the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Expected to roll out in the Indian market soon, Royal Enfield is expected to unveil quite an impressive array of color schemes for the updated Continental GT and Interceptor. In fact there appears to be a total of seven available color schemes for the Interceptor, while five new color schemes are expected to roll out for the Continental GT. It remains to be seen whether or not any technical and mechanical updates will accompany the new color schemes.

For reference, the new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is expected to come in Ravishing Black, Baker Express, Gray Goose, Ventura Blue, Glitter & Dust, Royal Red, and Orange Crush color options. Each of these color options have been designed to accentuate the bike's retro styling, while giving it a touch of modern elegance. On the other hand, the more sporty Continental GT 650 gets five color options in the form of Cookies and Cream, Ventura Black & Blue, British Racing Lean, GT Red, Mr. Clean—color options which are meant to bring out a more sporty character to the bike.

While the updated technical specifications have yet to be revealed, we can expect the new bikes to continue sporting a 650cc parallel-twin engine. The same engine that has become well-loved thanks to its ample power and enjoyable riding characteristics.