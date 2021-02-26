Royal Enfield has yet again announced that it will be increasing the prices of the Bullet 350. This comes just one month since the company increased its prices for this bike for the first time. This time around, Royal Enfield has given the otherwise affordable classic-styled cruiser quite a considerable premium. Could the price increase be big enough to convince would-be buyers to shift to other bikes like the Benelli Imperiale 400?

For reference, the Indian motorcycle manufacturer has increased prices across the entire model range of the Bullet 350. The entry level bike which sports Bullet Silver and Onyx Black color options, now retails for Rs. 1,49,837, or the equivalent of $2,052 USD. Moving up the ladder, we get the black option at Rs. 1,56,668, or $2,145 USD. Lastly, the most premium color schemes which come in the form of Regal Red, Jet Black, and Royal Blue, fetch Rs. 1,67,178, or $2,289 USD.

Granted, the new price increase does not make the Bullet 350 as expensive as the Benelli Imperiale 400 which sits at Rs. 1.89 lakh, or $2,587 USD, there's no denying that the Benelli has the Royal Enfield beat in the features and tech department. However, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350's charm lies in the fact that it is so barebones. Devoid of any modern-day tech such as advanced electronics and a digital instrument panel, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of the most true-to-form motorcycles in the Indian market today.

Apart from the Bullet 350, Royal Enfield has also announced that it will be increasing prices for its popular Classic 350 as well. The new Classic 350 is now the same price as the entry-level Bullet 350, making the differentiating factor between their two classic-styled bikes even slimmer.