A few days ago, Kawasaki India teased the launch of two motorcycles for the local market. At last it would appear that one of them has come to surface in the form of the Ninja 300. However, if you were expecting a massive update to the bike, and a grandiose launch similar to that of the Kawasaki ZX-25R in other Asian markets last year, then prepare to be rather disappointed.

As it would turn out, the new Kawasaki Ninja 300 features nothing more than updated color schemes, and, you guessed it, slight revisions to the engine to make it BS6-compliant. Kawasaki's entry-level sportbike in the Indian market has been launched in three new color schemes, which, for the most part, look rather similar to that of the BS4 bike. The new color schemes consist of lime green, black, and lime green with red and silver accents.

Other than the new color options, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 appears to continue receiving components from the same parts bin as its predecessor. It gets the same twin-pod headlight, split-style two-up seat, chiseled fuel tank, and sporty fairing. Underneath the fairings, the bike continues to draw power from a 296cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine, in its BS4 trim, was rated for 38 horsepower. Now, while we're sure that Kawasaki has updated the engine's mapping to comply with BS6 standards, Team Green has yet to reveal the exact power figures of the updated bike.

If you're interested in the acquiring the new BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300, well you best wait just a little longer, as Kawasaki is expected to begin rolling out this bike in the coming weeks. The old bike fetched a retail price of Rs. 2.98 lakh, or the equivalent of $4,074 USD. The new bike is expected to come at a slight premium of Rs. 10,000 to 15,000, bringing its price slightly above the Rs. 3 lakh-mark, or $4,100 USD.