Team Gresini MotoE clarified a new goal for 2021: That it plans to focus on nurturing young Italian riders as much as possible. Good teams don’t happen without a whole lot of cooperation, which is why Gresini secured title sponsorship from proud Indonesian company, Indonesian Racing.

The new Indonesian E-Racing Gresini MotoE team is ready to charge forward into whatever the 2021 MotoE series has to offer, and it’s fielding two talented riders to do it. Matteo Ferrari won the MotoE championship outright in 2019, and came in second overall during the 2020 season. Can he continue his winning ways to secure the championship once more in 2021?

Ferrari’s new teammate will be 26-year-old Andrea Mantovani. Fresh from racing in the CIV Italian Championship of Speed, this year will be his first season competing on an Energica Ego Corsa. New series, new team, new machine—it will be interesting to see how all the pieces come together.

The 2021 Indonesian E-Racing Gresini MotoE team came together under the watchful eye of Fausto Gresini back in 2020, before the team owner sadly died in early 2021. In December 2020, Gresini had this to say about the formation of the 2021 team:

“This category continues to surprise in terms of competition and spectacular nature, and we’re happy to be lining up for this new season with the goal of being protagonists once again,” he said in a statement.

“In 2020, we have narrowly missed on the second title and battled for it up to the last race: the idea is to fight for again and with Matteo I’m sure we’ll be able to do it. I’d like to welcome Andrea, a young Italian rider who’s eager to do well, and we’ll do our best to put him in position to do so,” Gresini concluded.

The ongoing strength of Gresini Racing in MotoE, as well as in other series, is a living testament to Fausto Gresini’s legacy.