In January, KTM unveiled yet another hotshot naked bike in the form of the 890 Duke. While the 790 Duke has proven itself as an overall capable platform, the folks at KTM thought it apt to replace this bike with the 890 Duke for certain key markets. While not to be mistaken for the 890 Duke R, the 890 Duke was designed to make cutting-edge performance more accessible.

In line with this, KTM has fitted the bike with loads of premium componentry from reputable name brands. For instance, WP continues to provide its performance-oriented suspension package for this machine. On top of this, KTM has teamed up with German tire specialists, Continental. The 890 Duke's rubber of choice is none other than the Continental ContiRoad tire. This set of rubber has been specifically designed for sport-touring applications and is meant to maximize grip, efficiency, and longevity.

As opposed to the track-oriented Michelin Power Cup 2 tires found on the Duke R, the ContiRoad tires on the friendlier 890 Duke offer far more practical utility off the track, while continuing to offer sharp handling and response. In fact, KTM test rider Jeremy McWilliams, who just so happens to be a former MotoGP rider and Northwest 200 champion put the ContiRoad tires to the test aboard the KTM 890 Duke. He stated that the tires offer incredible traction and build the rider's confidence. The professional racer lauded the tires for their impressive feedback on both front and rear wheels, as well as adequate grip on dry and wet conditions.

The brand new KTM 890 Duke has debuted in the US market for an impressive $10,999 USD—a $300 USD premium over the outgoing 790 Duke. Likewise, for those who crave even more performance and sharper handling, the 890 Duke R is available for $11,999, and comes with more performance-oriented components such as Brembo brakes and uprated suspension.