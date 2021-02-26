We are living in a golden era of Honda CB750s, and I’m not saying that just because this particular example is finished in stunning Candy Gold. Don’t believe me? The story that goes along with this bike is, quite simply, exactly the kind of story you want to hear if you’re not planning to tackle a project bike yourself. Not everyone wants to put in the elbow grease, and that’s OK. There are all kinds of bike people, which is also why there are all kinds of bikes.

Anyway, the story goes that the seller purchased this bike as a project in December, 2019. Prior to that purchase, it spent the previous 39 years of its life in storage, living with its original owner’s family. If you’re a fan of this moto era, we are currently living in a prime period for more and more gems like this to show their faces.

How did the seller spend their 2020? Apparently, doing a complete restoration on this CB, and the results are stunning. When and where possible, the seller used as many new-old stock parts as they could find. There’s a full list of both OEM and aftermarket parts included in the photo gallery.

The seller took everything apart, powder-coated the frame in black, and refinished the bodywork in Candy Gold. They also overhauled that unparalleled 736cc inline four, rebuilt the four Keihin carburetors, serviced the front disc and rear drum brakes and suspension, and replaced the four-into-four exhaust. Incidentally, the suspension service involved a complete fork refresh including RaceTech springs, and the rear swingarm also got a new set of unspecified aftermarket shocks.

The NOS chrome wire-spoke 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels now wear new Continental RB2 rubber, and there’s a nice, new DID chain, new Yuasa battery, and new and/or serviced everything you’d hope for a bike of this vintage. If it looks as good in person as it does in photos, there’s no reason that someone shouldn’t be very happy with this bike. Heck, the seller even notes that all reusable hardware was glass bead blasted and then cadmium-coated. That’s an impressive level of care!

Gallery: 1971 Honda CB750

14 Photos

If it’s so great, then why is there no startup video? The seller addressed that in a comment on this Bring A Trailer auction listing. They do plan to post a running video over the coming weekend (February 27 and 28, 2021), but need their son’s help to do it. So, you may want to bookmark it and come back to the listing if you want to check that out later.

In any case, this auction ends on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Bidding is up to $6,100 at the time of writing, and this stunner is currently located in Missouri, where it will be sold with a clean Missouri title in the seller’s name.