The first race of the 2021 American Flat Track season is less than a month way. As March 12 swiftly approaches, riders and teams are still gathering support. One racer that’s sure of his future, however, is Bronson Bauman. As the brother of Briar Bauman, Bronson lived in the shadow of the 2-time AFT SuperTwins champion for two seasons. Now, Bauman will step out of that shadow and leave the Indian Factory Team for independent sponsorship.

“I want to thank the Factory S&S Indian Motorcycle team for all the support the last two years,” commented Bauman. “I am saddened by our separation, but I am thankful to have a program in place that I can continue to race at the top level in 2021.”

Indian Motorcycle of Oklahoma will support Bauman’s 2021 AFT efforts by providing FTR750 race machines. Additional sponsors include DPC Racing, Roof Systems of Dallas, Rod Lake, Drew Masa, and Glen’s Auto Body.

As a member of Indian’s “Wrecking Crew”, Bronson captured his first win in 2019 along with 3 additional podium appearances. Two more trips to the rostrum highlighted a solid start in 2020, but Bauman faced difficulties in the latter part of the season. Despite his struggles, Number 37 looks forward to his independent status in 2021.

“I plan to contest the entire series and chase down the championship on my own dime and time,” noted Bauman. “I want to thank all of the supporters who stepped up to keep me on the racetrack this year. Racing for a Factory for two seasons was a dream come true, but I still have goals to chase and will keep working hard to make it happen.”

We’re looking forward to Bronson Bauman sliding his FTR750 around the Volusia Half-Mile in mid-March. Except this time, he won’t be in Indian’s black and red getups.