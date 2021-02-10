Aside from the obvious, more tragic consequences of the ongoing global pandemic, the loss of community spaces is also an unfortunate result. Especially for motorcyclists, who only represent 3 percent of the motoring population, community spaces can be critical for meeting like-minded people. Despite the ever-present virus, The Gas Haus plans to bring a premier car and motorcycle facility to Loudoun County, Virginia by Summer 2021.

The proposal will include a nearly 80,000 square-foot project costing $22 million. The venue space would take up 5,000 square feet, a full-service kitchen and taproom could be 10,000 square feet, and the patio would be 3,255 square feet. The vehicle storage area will account for 52,000 square feet, and the state-of-the-art facility can accommodate 350 cars and 100 motorcycles with security, climate control, three-tier lifts, private spaces, and display areas.

Organizers ensure the space will be open to the public, but the Gas Haus will also offer several membership options. Tiers aren’t established just yet, but members will gain exclusive access to private bars, meeting rooms, and cigar lounge. Membership also grants 24-hour access through a member’s entrance, guaranteed storage space, maintenance and detail service, food and drink discounts, exclusive event invites, and private lockers.

The facility will also host events such as car and motorcycle meetups, coffee and beer tastings, and indoor activities during the winter. Customers can also take daily tours of the space. The Gas Haus Holdings is currently requesting Loudoun County’s advisory opinion on zoning and classification requirements. If all goes to plan, the Gas Haus Car Bar and Auto Lounge will open in Ashburn, Virginia by this summer. Hopefully, that’s just in time for the virus to start receding.