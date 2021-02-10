Triumph introduced the most affordable adventure bike in its lineup in the form of the Tiger 850 Sport late last year. While enjoying relative success in the global sphere, it's only now that the iconic British manufacturer has rolled out their most affordable adventure bike in the Indian market. The new bike slots perfectly in the mid-sized ADV market in India, and is suited for motorcyclists who may find the Tiger 900 just a tad overbearing.

That said, the Tiger 850 Sport has been pegged at Rs. 11.95 lakh—translating to around $16,404 USD. It's based heavily on its bigger brother, the Triumph Tiger 900, both in terms of styling and componentry. The Tiger 850 Sport comes equipped with a full suite of LED lighting and in fact comes with the iconic Tiger LED daytime running lights. The fairings and body work are also nearly identical to that of the Tiger 900, albeit featuring different graphics. The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is being offered in two colorways—Graphite Diablo Red and Graphite Caspian Blue.

As far as performance is concerned, the Tiger 850 Sport is fitted with an 888cc inline-triple cylinder derived from the Tiger 900. That said, Triumph has slightly detuned to engine to produce slightly less power making it more accessible to a greater number of riders. Nonetheless, the Tiger 850 Sport's 84 horsepower is still more than enough to ensure a good time aboard this adventure tourer. On the tech side, the Tiger 850 Sport comes fitted with a full color TFT display which shows all the usual vital riding information you'd expect. It also allows the rider to configure the bike's two riding modes: Road and Rain.