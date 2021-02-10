It would appear that the anticipation for the upcoming 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is rife in India. After all, this homegrown adventurer is indeed an incredible adventure bike that presents itself with great value for money. That said, the new Himalayan could launch in the coming weeks, as it seems that Royal Enfield is already beginning to stock up inventory of this bike.

Photos published in an article by Indian motorcycle website, BikeDekho, reveal quite a number of things about the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan. In what appears to be a warehouse stocked with several units of the new bike, we get a glimpse of the new color scheme Royal Enfield has painted the Himalayan in. While we're not sure if the existing color schemes will be carried over, the sleek silver colorway seen on the bikes is indeed pretty stunning. Apart from the new color scheme, the new bike seems to feature slightly revised tank braces, a new seat, and an updated instrument cluster.

The previous Himalayan came with an analog instrument panel complete with a compass. The new bike seems to have taken a step into the modern age by way of a digital tripper navigation pod mounted to the side of the instrument panel. However, the Himalayan retains majority of its analog features—an element loved by enthusiasts. Based on the photos as well, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan seems to have carried over the same engine with the crankcase and cylinder head still looking identical to that of the existing model. Additionally, the exhaust system seems to have been retained as well.

That said, the new bike will likely come with the same tractor-like 411cc fuel-injected engine which pumps out 24 horsepower mated to a five-speed transmission. Of course, the bike will come standard with front and rear ABS with the option to disable rear ABS off-road. With all these updates in mind, we can expect the new Himalayan to sell for around Rs. 1.96 lakh, or the sum of $2,691 USD. After the initial launch in India, it's expected that this bike will gradually make its way to the global market in the succeeding weeks and months.