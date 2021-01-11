Though the Royal Enfield Himalayan received a few important updates in 2020, rumor has it that the bike is getting another round of updates for 2021.

A test mule rumored to be a seemingly updated Himalayan was spotted on several occasions in India, equipped with the company’s new Tripper navigation system. According to the Indian media, the new bike could launch as early as January, 2021.

If that’s the case, the timeline would be consistent with the model’s latest updates. Enfield officially introduced the improved Himalayan in India in January, 2020, before the bike headed over to the U.S. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising for the second round of upgrades to also be announced in January, before heading West later in 2021.

Based on the information we were able to garner from the test mule spottings, we can expect Enfield’s Tripper navigation display—first introduced on the Meteor 350—to make its way on the Himalayan. Considering the bike’s purpose, it seems like a fitting addition to the list of features and one that would really up its value in the segment.

The shape of the brackets located on each side of the head cluster and fuel tank has been revised as well to leave more legroom for taller riders.

According to Autocar India, Enfield is adding new colorways as well. Based on an alleged leaked studio shot of the new Himalayan, the bike will feature a silver, brown, and white livery. The Indian publication also mentions an available “pine green” colorway.

The changes—particularly the addition of a GPS—will likely mean a price hike for the affordable mid-size adventurer. The good news is that if the rumor of a January launch turns out to be true, we don’t have much longer to wait to find out whether the ADV will indeed get a navigator and how much the upgrade will cost.