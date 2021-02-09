2020 was a year like no other in MotoGP, but there’s no looking back—only forward. With 2021 comes a new set of challenges for everyone, including the Ducati Corse team. Luckily, new strengths are also constantly coming to the forefront. Longtime sponsor Lenovo stepped up to become Ducati’s title sponsor for 2021. That fact may not mean a whole lot to spectators, but racing isn’t cheap, and securing good sponsors is incredibly important.

On February 9, 2021, Ducati introduced its 2021 MotoGP racing effort to the world for the first time. Talented racers Jack Miller and Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia have been in the Ducati family for a long time with the Pramac satellite team. For 2021, they’re both moving up to the big leagues and proudly wearing Ducati red.

Although 2020 was a strange one up and down the paddock, Ducati came away with the constructors’ title for the year—a feat they’re eager to defend in 2021.

"Jack and Pecco are extraordinarily talented, and they already have experience on our bike. I believe that with them, we can fight not only to defend the constructors' title but also for the Riders' Title,” Ducati Corse general manager Luigi “Gigi” Dall’Igna said in a statement.

As well, Ducati Corse also took this opportunity to pull the covers off of its 2021 Desmosedici GP bikes. The theme, as Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali said (and very understatedly, I might add), is “all red.” Naturally, with a whole host of sponsor logos dotting the fairings, there are inevitably some other colors involved. They’re all awash in a sea of Ducati Red, however—and that’s probably also how Ducati Corse hopes its competitors feel this season.

There’s just under a month to go until testing resumes at Qatar on March 5, 2021. On that date, rookies and test riders will take to the track to shake loose any remaining pre-season gremlins. Michele Pirro will do the honors alongside the Ducati Test Team on that date. Miller and Bagnaia will take to the track on March 6 and 7 to take part in their first-ever Ducati Corse testing. The 2021 MotoGP season should start later in March if all goes according to plan.