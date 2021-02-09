The long winter months can be tough on riders, which is why Harley-Davidson just announced its Get Out and Ride sweepstakes for 2021. If you’re a U.S.-based fan of the Motor Company, and you’re interested in winning one of 80 prizes in honor of the 80th anniversary of Daytona Bike Week, read on.

The top prize is the custom 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide you see here, but there are also 79 other prizes you could win, as well. These range from gas cards, branded hoodies, and riding jackets up to a motorcycle lighting package, a Willie G. Collection exclusive luggage package, and more. Dealerships will also be giving away instant win prizes randomly throughout the campaign.

When can you enter, and what do you need to do? Between February 8 and April 16, 2021, Harley-Davidson wants you to do a number of Harley-related things to enter. There’s no purchase necessary, and as the rules of virtually every sweepstakes will tell you, purchases don’t increase your odds of winning.

However, Harley-Davidson does want you to visit your local participating Harley-Davidson dealership, and of course to demo some Harley-Davidson motorcycles that catch your eye. You can sign up to enter the Get Out and Ride sweepstakes on the official website. After you’re signed up, every time you visit a Harley dealer and/or demo a bike, you’ll get more entries into the sweepstakes.

“Following Harley-Davidson's global celebration of riding at the virtual H-D 21 event, we’re excited to get riders rolling into a great year ahead,” Harley-Davidson marketing VP Theo Keetall said in a statement.

If you’re a fan of Harley and you’re in America, drop by your local dealer and check out what’s new since the last time you visited. Who knows, you could just find yourself walking away with a new, cool prize—or maybe even riding one.