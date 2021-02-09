I've seen tons of crazy and amazing concepts and custom builds over the years. Some of them lean towards the practical side of things with subtle modifications that are meant to accentuate the inherent styling of the bikes they're based on. On the other hand, other builds completely do away with the essence of their donor bikes, adopting a character of their own.

Oftentimes, builds like these do away with any sense of sensibility or practicality. Instead, they showcase the sheer artistic talent of their builders and designers. Such is the case with this otherworldly creation by designer Mehmet Doruk Erdem. Although taking the form of a rendering at the moment, this bike screams futuristic styling. It almost looks like something you'd see in Tron, or other sci-fi films of that caliber. That said, this custom creation, called 'The Phantom', was based on the BMW S 1000 RR. However, at a glance it's clear to see that nearly nothing remains of the powerful superbike other than the engine and wheels.

The designer highlights that the design of this bike draws inspiration from the inherent sinister appeal of the S 1000 RR in a cyberpunk evocation. This aggression is accentuated by the sleek boneline giving off a crouched stance, as if it were a predator ready to strike. The Phantom's intricate body work makes it look more like a sophisticated sculpture rather than a motorcycle meant for the street. That said, it goes without saying that this bike is indeed an exercise in artistic style.

Mehmet Doruk Erdem has quite a portfolio of designs under his belt, many of which based on BMW machines. Evidently, he has a fondness for aggressive styling similar to that of The Phantom—exuding a crouched stance ready to strike. If you're a fan of his work, be sure to check out his website for more stunning custom concepts.